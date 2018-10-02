

When creating a "Game of Thrones"-inspired whisky, naturally you use a blend of single malts from one of Scotland's most northern distilleries where winters are long and harsh, not unlike the cruel and ruthless climes of Northern Westeros.

Ahead of the eighth and final season of the cult fantasy drama, Johnnie Walker has unveiled the first of eight new, limited-edition GoT-themed whiskies, White Walker, named after the ancient, fearsome humanoid creatures that terrorize Westeros.

White Walker by Johnnie Walker was blended using single malts from Cardhu and Clynelish, the latter being one of Scotland's most northerly distilleries.

The result is a whisky with notes of caramelized sugar, vanilla, red berries and orchard fruit.

The bottle has also been redesigned in an icy blue and white packaging, while temperature-sensitive ink technology reveals a secret graphic when frozen. The brand's iconic Striding Man has also been given a warrior's armor to evoke the Night's Forces.

Overall, the series will feature eight new scotches representing one of the Houses of Westeros and the Night's Watch. They include House Tully; Stark; Targaryen; Lannister; Greyjoy; Baratheon; and Tyrell.

Ahead of its highly anticipated finale, HBO has been busy striking collaborations and partnerships to help promote the series.

Tourism Northern Ireland announced preliminary details on the opening of "Game of Thrones Legacy," which will turn some of the iconic filming locations from the series into official GoT-themed tourist attractions in 2019.

White Walker by Johnnie Walker hits liquor store shelves in the U.S. this month. The rest of the collection rolls out nationwide starting November. A 750 ml bottle will retail for US$36.

The final season of the show is slated to air in the first half of 2019.