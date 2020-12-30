TORONTO -- An historic home in a quaint U.S. town is raising eyebrows after a real estate listing for the property revealed some interesting aspects of the home’s character.

Built in 1880 in Guildhall, Vermont, the four-bedroom home is on the market for US$149,000. It overlooks the village green, large grasslands in the town of fewer than 300 people. It's situated on nearly an acre of land with a large private backyard and detached barn for storage. Inside, there's dated wallpaper, flooring and a replica antique cooking stove in the kitchen. The home has gone through renovations over the years, including replacement windows and new heating system and other repairs.

But the property wasn’t always a family residence. Up until 1969 the main house primarily served as a Jailer’s residence. The former Essex County Jail remains attached to the home on the north side.

The jail still exhibits the original floor-to-ceiling prison cells with barred windows surrounding the perimeter of the 28-foot by 40-foot space. Photos accompanying the real estate listing show the space to be heavily rusted and tarnished with busted bathroom fixtures.

A jailer’s office is also located in close proximity to the prison chamber.

The property was last purchased for US$75,000 in 2018.