Historic Bayeux Tapestry may be displayed in U.K. for first time
This undated image provided by the Mairie de Bayeux (Bayeux city hall), Normandy, France, shows a section from the Bayeux Tapestry. F(Stephane Maurice/Mairie de Bayeux via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, January 17, 2018 8:03AM EST
PARIS -- French officials are considering loaning the historic Bayeux Tapestry to Britain for the first time.
The mayor of the Normandy town of Bayeux and the director of the museum that houses the 70-metre (230-foot)-long tapestry are holding a meeting about the discussions Wednesday.
The museum and town hall would not release details of the discussions or confirm a report in The Times newspaper that French President Emmanuel Macron will announce the loan of the artwork when he meets British Prime Minister Theresa May on Thursday.
The tapestry is a both a treasured work of medieval art and a valuable historical document that depicts the events leading up to the Norman conquest of England by William the Conqueror in 1066. It last left Normandy during the Second World War.
Can you hear that?— Reading Museum (@readingmuseum) January 17, 2018
It’s the sound of the entire population of Reading popping up their hands and saying:
‘Actually, we have a very good copy of the #BayeuxTapestry already thank you very much’
(we’re very excited to play Spot the Difference though)https://t.co/dgG8qGae8s
One of the few differences between the real Bayeux Tapestry and ours is that our Victorian seamstresses covered this gentleman’s..— Reading Museum (@readingmuseum) January 17, 2018
*ahem*
..modesty with some pants.
(We’ll let you google the original yourselves) pic.twitter.com/Htnj5b2bXN