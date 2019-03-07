

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Greta Constantine and UNTTLD are set to face off once again for the title of best womenswear designer at this year's Canadian Arts and Fashion Awards.

The returning 2018 contenders are joined in the category by Ellie Mae Studios, Sid Neigum and LINE.

Vying for best menswear designer of the year are Christopher Bates, Frank And Oak, Raised by Wolves and 18 Waits.

CAFA revealed this year's slate of nominees Wednesday for categories including accessory design, styling, modelling and other fashion achievements.

The 2019 winners and honourees will be feted at a Toronto gala on May 30 celebrating the leading and emerging talent shaping the industry in Canada and abroad.

Famed Fort Erie, Ont.-born photographer Douglas Kirkland is set to receive the Outstanding Achievement Award for his career of capturing Hollywood icons including Marilyn Monroe, Audrey Hepburn and Elizabeth Taylor.

Fashion and art curator Thierry-Maxime Loriot, who hails from Quebec City, will be presented with the 2019 Vanguard Award for his creative contributions. The International Canadian Designer Award will be bestowed to Toronto native Aurora James, who founded the footwear line Brother Vellies in 2013 with the goal of supporting shoemakers in countries including Kenya, Ethiopia, and South Africa.

A three-judge panel will also dole out the $20,000 Suzanne Rogers Designer Grant for International Development to a Canadian designer or brand "poised to expand their business internationally."