

The Associated Press





MEXICO CITY - Mexicans are hitting the streets in the capital dressed as elegant skeletons as the country's Day of the Dead festivities extend in scope and popularity.

Thousands of revelers gathered at the foot of Mexico City's Angel of Independence statue Saturday, wearing costumes and face paint to imitate the iconic Mexican skeletal figure known as "La Catrina," or "Dapper Skeleton," in a parade.

La Catrina was created in 1910 by Mexican illustrator JoseGuadalupe Posada to pillory the opulent rule of dictatorPorfirio Diaz , who was deposed just before the Mexican revolution. She dons an oversized hat considered haute couture at a time.

Mexico's two-day holiday to honour the dead traditionally begins Nov. 1 -- All Saints' Day on the Catholic calendar. Families light candles and erect altars for the departed.