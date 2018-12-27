

CTVNews.ca Staff





Hal Vaughan could be a contender for father-of-the-year after the dedicated dad chose to spend Christmas in the sky with his flight attendant daughter.

Delta Airlines cabin crew Pierce Vaughan, from Mississippi, was rostered to work Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, away from family.

But thanks to her employee benefits, her dad was able to join her on flights both days, even finding a seat in first class from Florida to Detroit, which Pierce called a Christmas miracle.

"Dad's first trip using his benefits was a success," Pierce wrote on Facebook on Christmas Day.

"A special thanks to all of the patient, wonderful gate agents around the country and my perfect crew.”

Delta employee benefits include free or reduced travel for spouses, dependent children and parents.

Pierce shared two photos that had been taken by another passenger, Mike Levy, who was seated next to Hal on his flight to Detroit.

"What a fantastic father," Levy wrote in the post, which featured a photo of Pierce in her Delta uniform and a selfie with Hal.

“I had the pleasure of sitting next to Hal on my flight back home. His daughter Pierce was our flight attendant.

“So, he is flying on each of her flights today and tomorrow around the country to spend time with his daughter for Christmas.”

At Pierce’s graduation as a flight attendant, her dad was the one to pin the wings on her uniform. And it appears the father and daughter bond is as strong as ever.