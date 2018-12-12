

CTVNews.ca Staff





A curious pod of killer whales swam alongside a New Zealand woman for several minutes in an amazing viral video.

Judie Johnson was swimming along the shores of Hahei Beach, New Zealand on Dec. 4 when the three ocras approached her -- close enough for a bite -- swam underneath and around her.

Drone footage captured the encounter, in which Johnson alternates between strokes while the whales curiously watch.

"It was so different to anything that’s happened to me before,” Johnson told the New Zealand-based 1 News Now. “I thought, no, this is a life-changing experience.”

Both Johnson and the orcas were unharmed.

With files from Storyful