

Relaxnews





Tired, overheated parents of tired, overheated children will soon be offered an R-rated attraction at Disneyland, with the opening of a Star Wars-themed cantina that will serve booze.

When Oga's Cantina opens at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge in 2019, it will become the first time Disneyland in Anaheim, California serves alcohol to guests.

While Walt Disney World Resort in Florida serves booze at various theme parks, the California outpost has been a teetotaling, family-friendly park since it opened in 1955.

Designed to transport guests to a remote outpost on the edge of the galaxy, frequented by a colorful cast of space cowboys -- pilots, bounty hunters, smugglers and dealers -- Oga's Cantina will serve concoctions created with "exotic ingredients using ‘otherworldly' methods, served in unique vessels," reads a blog post from Portfolio Creative Executive Scott Trowbridge in a blog post.

Along with "libations for adults" the restaurant and bar will also offer kid-friendly menu items.

Oga's Cantina opens at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at both Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort in 2019.