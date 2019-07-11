

Jeremiah Rodriguez, CTVNews.ca Staff





A New Jersey resident says his neighbour’s dog will be getting a reward for protecting his family from a black bear who may have gotten a little too close.

Surveillance video posted online on July 9 showed an “awesome pup” lunging at a bear, which had been pawing around a neighbouring home in Hewitt, N.J.

The bear was in the middle of playing with a birdhouse when a black dog rushed into the yard and lunged at it. The bear appeared caught off guard and immediately ran off with the dog snapping at its heels.

Grateful resident Mark Stinziano, who posted the video on Facebook, wrote: “my neighbour’s dog is getting a steak dinner next time I see him.”

“He is an awesome pup that comes to check on the kids from time to time. Now he is keeping them safe!” he added. “Riley-1 Bear-0”

The video has been viewed more than 15,000 times with people commenting “good boy!” and calling the dog “fearless.”

Others expressed worry, writing, “scary for the dog. He could have easily been hurt.”