Sometimes you just gotta go with a feeling.

Kwame Cross bought 160 tickets this month for a Virginia Lottery Pick 4 game. And he played exactly the same four-digit combination for every ticket: 7-3-1-4.

That combination, on December 5, proved to be a winning one, bringing Cross an US$800,000 payday.

"I saw an address in a TV show, in the background, and for some reason it stayed with me," Cross, of Dumfries, told Lottery officials, according to a news release. "I just had a feeling."

Those numbers hit the Pick 4 top prize of $5,000, which was multiplied 160 times to earn Cross the huge payout. The chance of matching all four numbers in exact order is 1 in 10,000, according to the Virginia Lottery.

"I thought, 'This can't be real!'" he said. "I had to pull over and check, like, 82 times. It feels surreal!"

Cross, who owns a small business in Washington DC, told lottery officials he has no immediate plans for the money. He bought the tickets from a Sunoco gas station in Arlington.