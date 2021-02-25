Advertisement
A mister no more: Mr. Potato Head goes gender neutral
Published Thursday, February 25, 2021 12:00PM EST
Hasbro's Mexico Marketing Director Luis Martinez holds a figurine of Mr. Potato Head dressed as an NFL player, during a press conference in Mexico City, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
NEW YORK -- Mr. Potato Head is no longer a mister.
Hasbro, the company that makes the potato-shaped plastic toy, is giving the spud a gender neutral new name: Potato Head. The change will appear on boxes this year.
Toy makers have been updating their classic brands to appeal to kids today. Barbie has shed its blonde image and now comes in multiple skin tones and body shapes. Thomas the Tank Engine added more girl characters. And American Girl is now selling a boy doll.
Hasbro said Mr. Potato Head, which has been around for about 70 years, needed a modern makeover.