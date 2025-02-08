ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

BPPC summit at UW aims to transform Canada’s pharmacy sector

By Hannah Schmidt

Published

Pharmacists from across the country gathered at the University of Waterloo on Saturday for the BPPC Excellence Summit. Hannah Schmidt reports.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.