TORONTO -- Oscar-winning Canadian actor Christopher Plummer has died at the age of 91.

Plummer was best-known for his roles in 'The Sound of Music,' 'Beginners,' and 'All the Money in the World.'

Here are some photos of Plummer from his acclaimed career that spanned more than six decades.

Actor Christopher Plummer, winner of the Best Supporting Actor Award for 'Beginners,' poses in the press room at the 84th Annual Academy Awards held at the Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2012 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Canadian-born actor Christopher Plummer, shown June 15, 1973, poses for a photo before making his musical debut on Broadway in "Cyrano." (AP Photo/Jerry Mosey)

Christopher Plummer, shown May 30, 1988, stars in "Macbeth." (AP Photo/Marty Reichenthal)

Christopher Plummer accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2017 Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto on Sunday, March 12, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power

Actor Christopher Plummer poses for photographs on the red carpet for the new movie "The Forger" during the 2014 Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto on Friday, September 12, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Christopher Plummer listens to Gordon Pinsent's acceptance speech as he's presented with the Stratford Festival Legacy Award, in Toronto on Monday, September 26, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Then-Governor General Adrienne Clarkson (right) presents actor Christopher Plummer with the Governor General's Performing Arts Awards during a ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa Friday Nov. 2, 2001. (CP PHOTO/Jonathan Hayward)

Actor Christopher Plummer poses for photographs on the red carpet for the new movie "Knives Out" at the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Christopher Plummer arrives at a cocktail reception before a gala in which Gordon Pinsent will be awarded the Stratford Festival Legacy Award, in Toronto on Monday, September 26, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Christopher Plummer arrives for the gala premiere of "Emotional Arithmetic" during the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2007. (CP PHOTO/Aaron Harris) CANADA

Actor John Travolta, right, listens to actor Christopher Plummer speak during a press conference for the movie "The Forger" at the 2014 Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto on Friday, Sept. 12, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Hannah Yoon

Actor Christopher Plummer flies into London Airport on Jan. 6, 1963. (AP Photo/Victor Boynton)

Christopher Plummer, one of the stars of the Broadway success, "J.B.," plays the role of Satan July 30, 1959. (AP Photo)