U.S. veteran who survived blast receives penis transplant
Thomas Manning, of Halifax, Mass. speaks from his hospital room at Massachusetts General Hospital, Wednesday, May 18, 2016, in Boston. Manning is the first man in the United States to undergo a penis transplant. (AP /Elise Amendola)
Lauran Neergaard, The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, April 24, 2018 7:50AM EDT
WASHINGTON -- A Baltimore hospital says a wounded U.S. veteran has received the world's most extensive penis transplant.
Doctors at Johns Hopkins University say the transplant included the scrotum and part of the abdominal wall. They say the patient had the highly experimental transplant last month in a 14-hour operation. They say he is recovering well, and expected to leave the hospital later this week.
The patient, who asked not to be identified, had survived a blast in Afghanistan a few years ago that devastated his groin and pelvic region.
Three other successful penis transplants have been performed, two in South Africa and one in 2016 at Massachusetts General Hospital. But those transplants involved only the penis, not extensive surrounding tissue that makes such surgery for combat wounds more difficult.
