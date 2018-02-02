Studies offer no clear answers on health risks of cellphone use
A man talks on his cellphone in this file photo. (AP Photo/Pat Wellenbach, File)
Seth Borenstein and Lauran Neergaard, The Associated Press
Published Friday, February 2, 2018 1:54PM EST
WASHINGTON -- Two U.S. government studies that bombarded rats and mice with cellphone radiation found a weak link to some heart tumours, but the research does not provide any clear answers about the safety of the devices that seem like extensions of our bodies.
The lead author of the research, John Bucher, says scientists used greater radiation than typical for human cellphone use and found an increase in an unusual type of heart tumour in male rats but nothing else significant in females or any mice. The same study showed that the radiated rats somehow lived longer than the control group that was not radiated.
Bucher said the finding of rat heart tumours does not translate directly to humans. And he isn't changing his cellphone use.
