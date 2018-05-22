

The Associated Press





NEW DELHI - Officials say a nurse caring for patients infected with a deadly virus has died from the disease amid an outbreak in south India.

Kerala state health minister K.K. Shylaja told reporters Tuesday that 10 people have died of Nipah virus and two more are in critical condition.

There is no vaccine for Nipah, which can cause raging fevers, convulsions and vomiting, and kills up to 75 per cent of people who come down with it. The only treatment is supportive care to control complications and keep patients comfortable.

The nurse, Lini Puthusheri, died Monday, leaving two young children and a husband who works in Bahrain.

Media reports say she left a note for her husband telling him "I may not be able to see you again. Take care of our children."