

CTVNews.ca Staff





Tampons that have reportedly broken apart and left pieces inside users’ bodies have been recalled across Canada and the United States.

American corporation Kimberly-Clark recalled specific shipments of U by Kotex Sleek Tampons with regular absorbency on Tuesday. The tampons were distributed to stores across North America over the last two years, between Oct. 17, 2016 and Oct. 23, 2018.

The Wisconsin-based company said it received reports of tampons “unravelling and/or coming apart upon removal.” In some cases, users had to seek medical attention to remove pieces of broken tampons left inside their bodies.

The company also received “a small number of reports” of infections, vaginal irritation, localized vaginal injury and other symptoms.

Tampons affected by the recall include those sold in packages of 18, 34 and 3-count packages.

Anyone with the affected product at home should check to see if the lot code listed on the box correlates with those listed on Kotex’s website. If so, the company says customers should immediately stop using the product and contact their customer service team.

Canadians with complaints about the tampons can make them directly to Health Canada using an online form.