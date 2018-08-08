

CTVNews.ca Staff





Discount retailer Dollarama is recalling more than 500,000 plastic “Skip Ball” toys containing high levels of phthalates that exceed Health Canada regulations.

The “Skip Ball” consists of a pink ankle loop and a multicoloured ball that are connected by a plastic cord. The health agency reported that 516,125 units were sold across Canada between January 2012 and July 27, 2018.

The affected toys’ product number, which can be found on the front part of the packaging, is 14-1401338.

In a recall notice, Health Canada warns that the Chinese-manufactured “Skip Ball” toys may contain levels of phthalates that “exceed the allowable limit.”

Studies suggest that phthalates, a group of chemicals commonly used to make soft and flexible plastic, may cause reproductive and developmental abnormalities in young children if they are sucked or chewed for long periods, Health Canada said.

In December 2010, the federal government restricted the use of phthalates in children’s toys, such as bath toys, baby bibs, and teethers.

Dollarama has not received any reports of incidents or injuries related to the “Skip Ball” toy as of July 27, the recall notice said.

Health Canada advises consumers who own the affected toys to keep them away from children and either dispose of them or return them to Dollarama for a refund – no receipt required.