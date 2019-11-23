TORONTO -- Alexandra Arkhipova's children are adults and her grandchildren have all grown up, but the 67 year old still has a passion for caring for young children.

Lucky for her, that passion is in high demand in the Russian city she calls home.

Many of the residents of Vladimir, Russia, which is located about 200 kilometres east of Moscow, leave for higher paying work in the capital. The abundance of commuters has created a shortage of professionals like babysitters and housekeepers in the city.

So for the last three years, a local government social welfare centre has been running the "Granny-for-an-hour" project as a way to pair up seniors with families struggling to care for their children.

As part of the program, women like Arkhipova visit a family in need a few times a week, to help with household chores and childcare. The volunteer "grannies" receive training in skills ranging from foreign languages to IT in exchange for their time.

Arkhipova says the program keeps her active, improves her emotional well-being, and gives her a chance to relive her days as a mother and grandmother. She's also being taught how to use a computer by the mother of the family she's volunteering with.

"We need to be active later in life, to be needed by someone, you know, to realize our opportunities and energy," says Arkhipova.

Arkhipova volunteers with Irina Sabitova, a single mother who has been raising five kids alone ever since her husband left the family. Sabitova's seven-year-old son Sasha has Down syndrome.

Known to the family as "Granny Sasha," Arkhipova plays with the children at the local playground, takes them to school, and teaches them art and music.

Yelena Chentsova, the director of the social welfare centre that started "Granny-for-an-hour," says some of the volunteers have also received child psychology training as part of the project.

"A few people have been trained because it's clear that not just anyone can be let in to other people's families," Says Chentsova. "Generally in a family with a child, a person needs to be prepared."

