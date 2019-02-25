

Nick Kirmse, CTVNews.ca Staff





Measles are making headlines again and reigniting the debate over mandatory immunization, after an outbreak in Vancouver, B.C. and over 160 cases so far in 2019 south of the border.

Despite measles being officially eliminated in Canada back in 1998, there continues to be yearly outbreaks across the country as cases are acquired abroad.

To track the scale of the outbreak, CTVNews.ca has mapped the spread of measles cases in North America in 2019.

So far in 2019, there have been 14 confirmed cases of measles in Canada: 13 in Vancouver and one in the Northwest Territories.

There have been 163 cases confirmed so far in the Unites States, with major outbreaks underway in Washington and New York state, with New York City also experiencing a severe outbreak since October 2018.

These outbreaks have spread to Hawaii and Oregon, while travellers have introduced some cases in other states.

Last updated on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. U.S. numbers from the CDC accurate to Feb. 21, 2019.