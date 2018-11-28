

Nick Kirmse, CTVNews.ca





This map breaks down—by Census divisions—employment numbers in the automotive industry in Ontario, for the years 2006, 2011 and 2016. In the pop-ups for each division, hit the arrow key to shuttle through job numbers for each year.

Source: Statistics Canada

