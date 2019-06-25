

CTVNews.ca Staff





YouTube star Desmond Amofah, known online by his screenname “Etika,” was found dead Tuesday, five days after being reported missing.

“We regret to inform that Desmond Amofah aka Etika has been found deceased,” the New York City Police Department (NYPD) tweeted Tuesday afternoon.

The 29-year-old videogame blogger, who had amassed more than 130,000 subscribers on YouTube, was reported missing on June 20. According to police, he was last heard from on June 19.

Police have not released any additional details surrounding his death; however, the NYPD’s initial tweet regarding his disappearance noted that many people had expressed concerns about a recent video Amofah had posted.

According to reports, Amofah discussed his mental health struggles in the alleged video. It has since been deleted.