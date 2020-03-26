Will Smith says he's humbled by rapper's tribute music video
In this Dec. 13, 2017, file photo, Will Smith arrives at the U.S. premiere of "Bright" in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
LOS ANGELES -- Will Smith says he was "humbled and honoured" after rapper Joyner Lucas released a tribute song honouring his career work.
Lucas released the music video for his track "Will" on Monday. In the video, the rapper paid homage to Smith through a reenactment of the actor's biggest projects including the "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," "Bad Boys," "Men in Black" and "Pursuit of Happyness."
Smith on Wednesday shared a clip of "Will" with his nearly 44 million followers on Instagram. He personally thanked Lucas in a separate video on social media, calling the rapper's song "creative."
Smith also said he hopes to meet Lucas one day. In a post, Lucas said he needed to "take a cold shower and wake up. I'm dreaming right now."
"Will" is a single from Lucas' debut studio album "ADHD," which releases on Friday.