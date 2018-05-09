US$325,000 'Iron Man' suit disappears from L.A. movie prop facility
In this photo taken Wednesday, April 18, 2018, various costumes from the "Iron Man" films are displayed during a preview of the exhibit Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes at the Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP), in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, May 9, 2018 11:46AM EDT
LOS ANGELES - Police are investigating the disappearance of an expensive "Iron Man" suit from a Los Angeles movie prop storage facility.
Los Angeles police Officer Christopher No said Wednesday a police report was filed Tuesday and that the suit's estimated value is US$325,000.
The suit apparently went missing from the facility in the Pacoima neighbourhood between February and April 25.
KCBS-TV first reported the investigation and says the crimson-and-gold costume was used in the 2008 "Iron Man" film, which starred Robert Downey Jr.