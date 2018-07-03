

David Friend, The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Actor Denis Akiyama's career included child psychology, playing in Toronto's music scene, and Broadway -- but few moments could grab as much attention as starring as the arch-nemesis of Keanu Reeves in "Johnny Mnemonic."

It's a part that would've defined many actors' careers, but for Akiyama, who died Thursday at 66 of cancer, it was simply another role in a life that seemed to know few bounds. By then he'd already been hired to be in a film by director David Cronenberg, lent his voice to a number of popular animated series, and courted political controversy with a hit song on Canadian radio.

"He was a soulful guy that was going through life doing things that interested him," said longtime friend Tony Duggan-Smith.

"It's not surprising many people felt really strongly about him."

Akiyama began his professional life as a child psychologist, meeting his wife Danielle while on the job.

In his downtime, he dabbled in music as part of Pukka Orchestra, a Toronto new-wave band that grabbed headlines with their 1984 single "Cherry Beach Express." The song unabashedly addressed brutality at the hands of Toronto police, leaving some in the force feeling bitter about the attention it drew.

It wasn't long before Akiyama switched gears to pursue acting. He enrolled in George Brown College's theatre program and began to score roles in Canadian TV series like "Seeing Things" and "Check It Out."

But it was a part opposite Pat Morita in 1987 drama "Captive Heats," a pharmacist in Cronenberg's "Dead Ringers" and guest appearances on CBC-TV series "Street Legal" that solidified his career in show business.

His roles weren't limited to the screen though, as he added another layer to his career in the recording booth where he voiced a number of popular animated series. Among them, he played Silver Samurai in the 1990s version of "X-Men" and villain Malachite on "Sailor Moon."

Akiyama also forged a presence in the theatre, where he performed in both the Toronto and Broadway productions of "Miss Saigon," as well as Sally Han's "Naomi's Road" and Hiro Kanagawa's "The Tiger of Malaya."

His profile increased when he starred as Shinji, the laser-whip wielding Yakuza villain who chases down Reeves' Johnny Mnemonic in an attempt to extract the data package stored in his head. The high-profile film was Reeves' follow-up to the blockbuster smash "Speed" and gave Akiyama a major part in a Hollywood co-production.

"I believe they put the down payment on their first home off that movie," said his son, Kintaro Akiyama of his parents.

The elder Akiyama went onto star in numerous other movies filmed in the Toronto area, and played Prince of Kushin in the Disney film "Eloise at the Plaza," in a role alongside his son.

He was also featured in Adam Sandler's 2015 comedy "Pixels" as Toru Iwatani, the real-life designer of the Pac-Man video game, where he unsuccessfully attempts to stop the giant video game character from devouring the city.

"He always found the details of things interesting," Kintaro Akiyama said.

"Whether he was talking to a mechanic changing the oil in your car, or a child, I think he tried to learn from every person he met. And inversely he imparted wisdom on each person he interected with. I believe that ability to connect gave him a deeper understanding of all the characters of life."

Akiyama said his father continued to work until shortly around the time he was diagnosed with bladder cancer late last year. His final project was the TV comedy series "Carter," led by actor Jerry O'Connell and filmed in North Bay, Ont.

"Anyone who would've seen him two months ago might not have even known he was really that sick," his son said.

"He was also a very strong-willed, strong-charactered man. And that stayed with him until the very end."

Denis Akiyama is survived by his wife and his son, daughter Miya Akiyama and brother Barry Akiyama.