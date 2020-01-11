PASADENA, CALIF. -- Dwayne Johnson will revisit his younger years in a new NBC series, "The Rock," which is the retired pro wrestler's nickname.

The network said Saturday that it's ordered 11 episodes of the comedy inspired by Johnson, who will appear in each episode and also serve as an executive producer. He was born in Northern California and spent his childhood growing up everywhere from Hawaii to Tennessee to Connecticut with stops in between.

"We're going to find the Rock wreaking havoc in the streets of Hawaii getting arrested," Johnson said via video. "We were forced to leave the island and move to all places, Nashville, Tennessee. Those were the years that were very formative and helped shape me. The confluence of wild personalities that came in and out of my life during these times are just fascinating."

It'll be the second NBC series tied to Johnson. He is returning for a second season as host and co-executive producer of "The Titan Games."

On the big screen, Johnson currently stars in "Jumanji: The Next Level," and he next appears in "Jungle Cruise."