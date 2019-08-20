

CTVNews.ca Staff





The punk rock bands The Offspring and Sum 41 announced they will be touring Canada by the end of 2019.

During their tour, which kicks of Nov. 12 in Halifax, they’ll be joined by alternative rock band Dinosaur Pile-Up.

Stops will include St.. Catharines, Ont., Moncton, N.B., Winnipeg, Moose Jaw, Sask., Medicine Hat, Alta., and several stops in British Columbia.

The full itinerary for The Offspring / Sum 41 Canadian Tour 2019 has been posted on both websites of Sum 41 and The Offspring, with pre-sale tickets available starting on Tuesday and tickets to the general public being available on Friday.

The Offspring is currently finalizing its latest studio album but it doesn’t have a title or release date yet.

Sum 41, which has been on its Rockstar Disrupt tour, will likely be belting out their classic hits as well as tracks from their new album “Order In Decline.”

Canada! We're coming back this fall for 14 dates with @Offspring!



Get pre-sale tickets Tuesday, August 20 @ 10am - Thursday, August 22 @ 10pm local time using password SKUMFUK.



Public on sale begins Friday, August 23 at 10am local time. pic.twitter.com/PqZ9NqG9Zv — Sum 41 (@Sum41) August 19, 2019