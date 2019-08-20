Sum 41 and The Offspring are touring in Canada later this year
Deryck Whibley of the Canadian rock band Sum 41 performs during the concert at the 24th Sziget (Island) Festival on Shipyard Island, Northern Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2016. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Janos Marjai, MTI)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Tuesday, August 20, 2019 10:13AM EDT
The punk rock bands The Offspring and Sum 41 announced they will be touring Canada by the end of 2019.
During their tour, which kicks of Nov. 12 in Halifax, they’ll be joined by alternative rock band Dinosaur Pile-Up.
Stops will include St.. Catharines, Ont., Moncton, N.B., Winnipeg, Moose Jaw, Sask., Medicine Hat, Alta., and several stops in British Columbia.
The full itinerary for The Offspring / Sum 41 Canadian Tour 2019 has been posted on both websites of Sum 41 and The Offspring, with pre-sale tickets available starting on Tuesday and tickets to the general public being available on Friday.
The Offspring is currently finalizing its latest studio album but it doesn’t have a title or release date yet.
Sum 41, which has been on its Rockstar Disrupt tour, will likely be belting out their classic hits as well as tracks from their new album “Order In Decline.”
Canada, we're headed your way this fall with our friends @Sum41!— Offspring (@offspring) August 19, 2019
Pre-sale begins Tuesday, August 20 at 10am - Thursday, August 22 at 10pm local time using password IXNAY.
Tickets on sale Friday, August 23 at 10am local time. pic.twitter.com/48TO3Hfuiz