

Mike Cidoni Lennox, The Associated Press





LOS ANGELES - Nearly 40 years after first forging their friendship while working together on the nighttime soap "Knot's Landing," the three main actresses on it are now more than just friends -- they're a sister act.

Joan Van Ark, Michele Lee and Donna Mills still regularly meet, joke and dine together.

December will mark the 40th anniversary of the debut of "Knots Landing."

It aired on CBS from 1979-93.

Might there be plans for an onscreen reunion to mark "Knots"' 40th? Van Ark joked about the characters: "They'll all have facelifts, I hope."