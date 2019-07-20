Star trio from 'Knots Landing' keep each other in stitches
“Knots Landing” co-stars Donna Mills, from left, Michele Lee and Joan Van Ark pose for a portrait during the Jose Iturbi Foundation's reception preceding a concert celebrating conductor Gustavo Dudamel’s 10th anniversary with LA Philharmonic at the Hollywood Bowl on Thursday, July 18, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP)
Mike Cidoni Lennox, The Associated Press
Published Saturday, July 20, 2019 10:37AM EDT
LOS ANGELES - Nearly 40 years after first forging their friendship while working together on the nighttime soap "Knot's Landing," the three main actresses on it are now more than just friends -- they're a sister act.
Joan Van Ark, Michele Lee and Donna Mills still regularly meet, joke and dine together.
December will mark the 40th anniversary of the debut of "Knots Landing."
It aired on CBS from 1979-93.
Might there be plans for an onscreen reunion to mark "Knots"' 40th? Van Ark joked about the characters: "They'll all have facelifts, I hope."