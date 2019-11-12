

Jeremiah Rodriguez, CTVNews.ca





TORONTO -- Singer Moby has been a fairly vocal about his animal rights advocacy and veganism, and now he has the tats to back it up.

The electro-style rocker celebrated his 32nd year of being vegan by getting 12 tattooed letters on both his arms which spell out “ANIMAL RIGHTS,” he said in an Instagram post.

“I’m a vegan animal rights activist for many reasons, but ultimately because I believe at the core of my being that every animal has the right to live their own life, according to their own will,” he added.

He also thanked fellow vegan tattoo artist Kat Von D for the fresh ink.

Moby, who is also a record producer, DJ and author, has cited health and climate change as reasons he’s gone vegan. He has a long history of supporting vegan and animal rights causes. He even released an album called “Animal Rights” in 1996.

He launched the Los Angeles vegan restaurant Little Pine and regularly shares recipes, photos and videos of his vegan meals.

Moby also runs the Circle V music festival, which raises money for animal protection charity, Mercy for Animals.

This isn’t even the first vegan-related tattoo he’s gotten recently. In September, a post showed how he’d tattooed “VEGAN FOR LIFE” on the right side of his neck.

At the time, he wrote that because of his veganism “getting this tattoo seemed like a pretty safe bet.”

Moby added that “working for animal rights and animal liberation is my life’s work.”