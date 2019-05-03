

Relaxnews





The "Apollo 13" director is in discussions to develop a sequel to his cult movie "Willow" and a television series for the Disney streaming platform.

The cult 80s movie will soon return to the small screen. Ron Howard told US media that he's in the middle of developing a sequel to his movie "Willow" for the Disney+ streaming platform, and that the project would involve Warwick Davis reprising his role as the protagonist.

In an interview on the MTV podcast "Happy, Sad, Confused," Howard confirmed rumors about discussions to bring the fantasy movie back to life.

Davis will return as the lead in this sequel to the 1988 fantasy film. Jon Kasdan, one of the scriptwriters for "Solo: A Star Wars Story" which Ron Howard directed, is also on board.

"[Jon Kasdan] kept hounding me about Willow the whole time we were shooting ["Solo: A Star Wars Story"] and also hounding Kathy Kennedy [President of Lucasfilm]," Howard told podcast host Josh Horowitz.

Based on a story by George Lucas, "Willow" was produced by Lucasfilm, which now forms an integral part of the Disney giant. Davis played Willow Ufgood, a farmer who finds himself protecting a baby from the claws of the tyrannical Queen Bavmorda (Jean Marsh), who is persuaded by a prophecy that the child will put an end to her reign.

Disney, which has not confirmed this information, is due to launch its streaming platform on November 12, 2019, at the competitive price of $6.99 per month. Its impressive catalogue includes movies such as "The Mandalorian," a new series inspired by the "Star Wars" universe, directed by Jon Favreau.