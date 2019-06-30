

Nicole Bogart, CTVNews.ca





In a testament to her love for The Rolling Stones, an Ontario woman had a one-of-a-kind dress constructed out of concert t-shirts she collected from nearly 50 years of Ontario tour dates.

“Back in 1972, my brother bought me some tickets for a concert at Maple Leaf Gardens in Toronto,” longtime fan Kim Clark told CTV Barrie.1.4488486

“I went to my closet and I started reminiscing with all my t-shirts and I thought it’d be nice if I could make it into a dress—just one outfit that I could have all my memories with me.”

An estimated 70,000 concertgoers gathered at Burl's Creek Event Grounds in Oro-Medonte, Ont., about 30 kilometres north of Barrie, for the show during which front-man Mick Jagger made a Jab at Ontario Premier Doug Ford and congratulated the Toronto Raptors on their recent NBA Championship win.

But Clark’s connection to the band goes much further than her fashion choices. Her husband, Vic, played on the same stage as The Stones in 1963 as a drummer for the group, Gene Vincent and the Shouts.

The former musician heard Jagger and The Stones play one of their most iconic hits, “Satisfaction,” live before it exploded onto music charts.

“It's incredible that they could last this long,” he said. “It's just phenomenal."