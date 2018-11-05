

CTVNews.ca Staff





Actor Andrew Lincoln may be leaving AMC’s hit drama “The Walking Dead,” but he isn’t hanging up his zombie killing gear just yet.

According to a release from series Creator Robert Kirkman’s Skybound Entertainment, the British actor, who has played series lead Deputy Rick Grimes since 2010, will be returning for three feature-length movies to be aired on AMC.

The show’s Chief Creative Officer Scott Gimple made the announcement on the after-show program “Talking Dead,” following the highly anticipated November 4 episode that saw Lincoln’s character leave the show.

According to Gimple, the films will find Lincoln in a different corner of the world, far away from the community of survivors he came to lead, and will have the scope and scale of feature films.

The films are the first step of a greater expansion of “The Walking Dead” universe following the success of spin-off “Fear the Walking Dead.”

The company promises fans several movies, series, and specials exploring the past and future of the zombie-infested world.