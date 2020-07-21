The Orca is headed back to the waters of New England, but this time, its mission isn't to hunt sharks.

It's to help save them.

A group of ocean advocates and movie buffs is turning an old lobster fishing vessel into a replica of the Orca, the boat captained by the grizzled shark hunter Quint in "Jaws."

The work is taking place on Martha's Vineyard, where Steven Spielberg shot the blockbuster movie in the 1970s.

Vineyard native David Bigelow, who acquired the craft and is heading up the project, says when it's finished the Orca III will be used as an educational tool to help the public understand sharks and as a research vessel for scientists.

Reports of shark sightings on some New England beaches in recent years moved him to take on the project.

He says the need to educate people about the new ecosystem we're living in, because of climate change and the seal population, is probably our only defence.

Bigelow thinks the retrofitting work can be completed by this fall and that the boat can start helping people study sharks by next spring.

The project is dear to the heart of Bigelow, who appeared as an extra in "Jaws," and to that of his drama teacher Lee Fierro, who played the mother of a shark attack victim.