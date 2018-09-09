

Victoria Ahearn, The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Legendary music producer Quincy Jones says it's been a "painful" past few weeks as he mourns the loss of two of his friends -- soul music great Aretha Franklin and former U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan.

Franklin, who died Aug. 16 at age 76, worked with Jones on projects including her 1973 album "Hey Now Hey (The Other Side of the Sky)."

And Annan, who died Aug. 18 at age 80, worked with Jones on the "We Are The Future" benefit concert in Rome in 2004.

"It's painful, really painful," Jones said in an interview at the Toronto International Film Festival, where he's featured in the documentary "Quincy," which is making its world premiere.

"I met Aretha when she was 12, I met Stevie (Wonder) at 12 and I met Michael (Jackson) at 12 -- and boy, they were killing it at 12 years old."

The famed composer, who's won 27 Grammy Awards, is his typical candid self in the film as he opens up about his childhood struggles, overcoming racial hurdles and an alcohol addiction, and working with a staggering number of fellow musical superstars.

Set to hit Netflix on Sept. 21, the doc was written and directed by his daughter, actress Rashida Jones, as well as Alan Hicks.

Among the scores of illustrious personalities Jones has known or worked with over the years, a few Canadians stick out in his mind.

"I was friends with Leonard Cohen, I love Drake, and Nikki Yanofsky is a great singer. She's been scatting since she was a little girl, singing Ella Fitzgerald," said Jones, 85, who also had high praise for Canadian singer Tamia.

Asked what he likes about Drake, Jones said: "His style, the swagger, all that stuff."

On Canadian folk singer Joni Mitchell, he declared: "I think she's an absolute genius. She was a hot lady and really into jazz."

Jones said he feels as young as 25 these days, thanks to his sobriety.

As the film shows, he gave up alcohol a couple of years ago after spending two months in the hospital in a diabetic coma.

"That was the best thing I ever did," Jones said. "I don't miss it at all."