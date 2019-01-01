Queen's Brian May joins other astronomers to watch New Horizons flyby
Original Queen band member Brian May attends the premiere of "Bohemian Rhapsody" at The Paris Theatre on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, January 1, 2019 7:32AM EST
LAUREL, Md. -- Brian May of Queen rung in the new year with fellow astronomers.
May, who holds a doctorate in astrophysics, joined scientists at Johns Hopkins University's Applied Physics Laboratory in Laurel, Maryland, early Tuesday morning as the New Horizons spacecraft flew by the most distant cosmic body ever explored by humans.
The icy object beyond Pluto is nicknamed Ultima Thule. May debuted a music composition written in honour of the event.
May says there's "nothing more exciting in the world of exploration than going to a place about which we know nothing."
Radio signals from the spacecraft take six hours to reach earth.
New Horizons !!! Meeting the Navigators ! I have 4 days to get reacquainted with the fantastic team who power the NH Mission. These guys have piloted the space probe 4 billion miles to the perfect placing which will allow New Horizons to sidle up close to an object never seen before by human eye - the Kuiper Belt Object known as “2014 MU69” - or “Ultima Thule”. Great excitement here - it’s exactly the moment when this mysterious tiny object begins to reveal its shape. Amazing stuff ! And at exactly 12.02 am Eastern Time we launch my New Horizons track !!! Hurrah !!! Bri