TORONTO -- Disney’s live-action remake of Mulan is once again facing calls for a boycott, with help from pro-democracy supporters in Hong Kong and neighbouring countries.

Controversy over the film ignited last year, when its star, Liu Yifei, posted a message on the popular Chinese social media platform Weibo. The actress voiced support for police in Hong Kong, who have been criticized for using excessive force against protesters in the region.

Translated, her message reads, “I support the Hong Kong police. You can all attack me now,” followed by, “What a shame for Hong Kong,” in English.

Many voiced disappointment in Yifei for standing by law enforcement and accused the Chinese-American actress of supporting police brutality and oppression in the region.

Chinese actress Liu Yifei, star of upcoming Disney blockbuster Mulan, shows support for Hong Kong police on Weibo, retweeting a People’s Daily post. Weibo shows that she is an iPhone user #hongkongprotests pic.twitter.com/gfXEb3zsom — Vivienne Chow (@VivienneChow) August 15, 2019

Pro-democracy protesters have occupied the streets of Hong Kong since March 2019 after the government proposed an extradition bill that would give Hong Kong the power to transfer alleged criminals to mainland China for trial, where courts are known for violating human rights.

The introduction of this bill elicited widespread criticism from political figures around the world and citizens at home who feared Hong Kong’s government was handing over its autonomy to mainland China.

The events prompted a year-long protest that has continued to this day. Hong Kong’s chief executive, Carrie Lam, later withdrew the bill but did not concede to the other demands made by pro-democracy protesters, which include an investigation into police brutality and misconduct.

Anti-authoritarian sentiments have grown across the continent in recent years, as more groups resist Chinese influence and utilize social media to raise awareness in different parts of the world. Protesters in Thailand have rallied against a military-backed government who they accuse of eroding democracy and holding their country back.

Their movement has been praised by many in Hong Kong, including prominent figures like student activist Joshua Wong.

In solidarity with people demanding democratic reforms, protesters in Thailand have also backed up their peers in Hong Kong and Taiwan. Ahead of Mulan’s release on Disney Plus on Friday, Netiwit Chotiphatphaisal, a Thai student activist, tweeted, “I invite everyone to #boycottMulan #banMulan to make Disney and the Chinese government know that state violence against the people is unacceptable.”

“I would like to invite everybody to #BoycottMulan, #BanMulan, so that Disney and the Chinese government realize that state violence against the people is something that cannot be accepted.” https://t.co/fexXKFEZe7 — Netiwit Chotiphatphaisal (@NetiwitC) September 4, 2020

A push for democracy and human rights in Southeast Asia has created a cross-national movement made up of citizens from Thailand, Hong Kong and Taiwan called the Milk Tea Alliance. The concept originally started as an internet meme in response to the increased presence of Chinese nationalist trolls who hounded a Thai celebrity over a social media post that appeared to side with pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong.

The hashtag #MilkTeaAlliance has been heavily used by protesters in the region to spread awareness to like-minded issues.

Mulan was scheduled to hit theaters in March.