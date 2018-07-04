'Person of interest' sought in shooting of XXXTentacion
Fans and mourners of rap singer XXXTentacion pause by a memorial, Tuesday, June 19, 2018, outside Riva Motorsports in Deerfield Beach, Fla., where the troubled rapper-singer was killed the day before. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, July 4, 2018 12:54PM EDT
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Law enforcement authorities in South Florida want to talk to a 22-year-old man wanted as a "person of interest" in the shooting death of rising rap star XXXTentacion.
Broward Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Veda Coleman-Wright said in a news release sent Tuesday night that detectives want to ask Robert Allen what he knows about the rapper's death.
She says he's also wanted on a felony warrant for violating probation for possession of flakka and carrying a concealed weapon.
XXXTentacion, whose real name is Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was shot June 18. Detectives said a SUV blocked the 20-year-old rapper's luxury sports car in the driveway of a Fort Lauderdale-area motorcycle dealership and two masked men confronted him during an apparent robbery attempt.
Twenty-two-year-old Dedrick Williams faces murder charges. He hasn't entered a plea.