Omarosa Manigault joining CBS' 'Celebrity Big Brother'
Omarosa Manigault, left, with U.S. President Donald Trump in February 2017. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, January 29, 2018 9:29AM EST
LOS ANGELES -- Omarosa Manigault Newman is following up her year in the White House with a stint on "Celebrity Big Brother."
CBS unveiled the cast of the reality show's upcoming season Sunday with a commercial that aired during the Grammy Awards.
Besides Manigault Newman, other contestants include basketball star Metta World Peace and actresses Marissa Jaret Winokur and Keshia Knight Pulliam.
Manigault Newman previously appeared on "The Apprentice." She most recently worked as an adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump.
You've been asking, guessing and waiting. NOW... Meet your Celebrity Big Brother Houseguests! #BBCeleb pic.twitter.com/JqLWfvKjGX— Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) January 29, 2018