

Ryan Flanagan, CTVNews.ca





Any good Ghostbuster knows not to cross the streams – but filming the next film in the franchise might require a few crossings of the Bow River.

Calgary has been selected as the filming site for a new installment in the Ghostbusters franchise.

Production of the movie is expected to start this summer. Damian Petti, the president of the Calgary chapter of IATSE, told CTVNews.ca Thursday that the production union had no additional information around filming dates or how many local jobs the production would create.

“However I will say this, Alberta’s screen industry is one of the best opportunities for job growth in Alberta,” Petti said in a statement.

“We are open for business and we welcome new projects such as this one with open arms.”

In another Canadian connection, the film will be directed by Canadian-American filmmaker Jason Reitman. Reitman’s father Ivan directed the original 1984 Ghostbusters movie and its 1989 sequel.

Reitman has said that his film will follow the continuity of the two 1980s flicks and exist separately from the 2016 reboot featuring a female troupe of Ghostbusters.

The new Ghostbusters movie is scheduled to hit theatres in the summer of 2020. Reitman described it in a recent interview as a “love letter to Ghostbusters.”

It is unclear if original stars Dan Aykroyd – himself a Canadian – and Bill Murray will be part of the new movie, although a tweet from Aykroyd suggests he was happy to see Reitman land the directing job.