The latest social media trend is for users to post videos of themselves unscrewing the lid of a pop or wine bottle with nothing more than a roundhouse kick.

Internet users are calling it the “bottle top challenge” or the “bottle cap challenge.” Hundreds of thousands of people have referenced the challenge on Instagram and Twitter in recent weeks.

It’s not clear who posted the first video, but Google Trends suggests interest in the topic took off in late June, around the time fashion designer Errolson Hugh uploaded his viral video to Instagram.

Since then, celebrities like singer John Mayer, DJ Marshmello and actor Jason Statham have all taken part, prompting cheers from millions of their followers.

Still, no one appears to have gotten as much applause as singer Mariah Carey, who took the challenge to whole new level in a video posted online Sunday.

Carey looks like she’s ready to unleash a kick, but instead lets out one of her trademark high-pitched notes. It sends a yellow metal wine bottle lid flying into the air.



“She knows she’s won,” wrote on impressed Twitter user. Thousands of others agreed.