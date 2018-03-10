Lorna Luft undergoing tests after collapsing backstage
This March 2, 2014, file photo shows Lorna Luft at the Oscars in Los Angeles. Singer Luft, the daughter of Judy Garland, collapsed backstage after a concert in London, Friday, March 9, 2018, and was rushed to the hospital, where she was undergoing tests, a representative said. (Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, March 10, 2018 4:47PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, March 10, 2018 5:54PM EST
LONDON -- Singer Lorna Luft, the daughter of Judy Garland, was undergoing tests in a London hospital following an initial diagnosis of a brain tumour after she collapsed backstage at a concert in London.
The singer's representative, Victoria Varela, said the 65-year-old Luft collapsed backstage on Friday night and was rushed to the hospital, where she was given an initial diagnosis of a brain tumour.
Varela says the singer's husband, Colin Freeman, had been concerned that she was forgetting lyrics and a monologue. Luft was undergoing further tests at London's Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.
Varela says Luft has been in remission from breast cancer, which she has been battling for six years.