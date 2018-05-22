Judge authorizes class-action against former impresario Gilbert Rozon
Founder and president of Just for Laughs accepts the prestigious Icon Award at the 2017 Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto on Sunday, March 12, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, May 22, 2018 11:10AM EDT
MONTREAL -- Quebec Superior Court has authorized a class-action lawsuit against former Just For Laughs head Gilbert Rozon.
Several women sought permission last fall to file the suit against the co-founder of the popular comedy festival for alleged sexual assault and harassment.
They created a group called "Les Courageuses" ("The Courageous Ones") and alleged Rozon abused at least 20 women between 1982 and 2016.
The women are seeking $10 million in damages.
Rozon had fought the legal action and was unsuccessful in a separate motion in having the words "rape" and "sexual predator" removed from the women's court filing.
Justice Donald Bisson ruled in their favour in a judgment issued today, saying they have the right to have their case heard on the merits.