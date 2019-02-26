

The Associated Press





CHICAGO -- A Chicago judge says "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett can travel out-of-state to meet his lawyers while he's free on bond on charges he falsely reported being attacked by two masked men.

Anne Kavanagh is a spokeswoman for Smollett's attorneys, who say he's innocent.

Kavanagh says attorney Mark Geragos, who's based in Los Angeles, is Smollett's lead attorney. She says a defence lawyer asked Monday that Smollett be allowed to travel to California and New York for meetings with his legal team.

Smollett was charged last week with disorderly conduct. Chicago police say Smollett, who is black and gay, staged the attack then told police his attackers yelled racial and anti-gay slurs and referenced President Donald Trump's campaign slogan.

He was released last week after posting $10,000 cash. He was ordered to surrender his passport.