

CTVNews.ca Staff





JLo and A-Rod are tying the knot.

American singer Jennifer Lopez and former New York Yankees player Alex Rodriguez announced Saturday night that they are engaged. The couple, who’ve been together for two years, shared the news on social media.

Rodriguez posted a photo on Twitter of the couple holding hands with the caption “She said yes.” Lopez posted the same image on Instagram with eight heart emojis.

Lopez has been married and divorced three times, including a high-profile split with singer Marc Anthony. Lopez and Anthony have two children together.

Rodriguez, a former New York Yankees player, has been married once before.