Humboldt Broncos tribute concert to be held in Saskatoon
A hearse carrying the body of 19 year old Jacob Leicht of the Humboldt Broncos, leaves his funeral in Humboldt, Sask., Friday, April, 13, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, April 18, 2018 4:55AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, April 18, 2018 7:14AM EDT
A tribute concert to honour the Humboldt Broncos - and those affected by the hockey team's fatal bus crash - is taking place later this month in Saskatoon.
Organizers of the Country Thunder Music Festival say they've booked the city's SaskTel Centre for a music event on April 27.
A list of performers will be unveiled at a press conference on Wednesday morning.
Gerry Krochak, a spokesman for the organizers, says money raised by ticket sales will go to families of the Humboldt players.
It's the latest in a number of fundraisers that sprouted up after the tragic Humboldt Broncos bus crash earlier this month, which killed 16 players and staff.
A GoFundMe page dedicated to the hockey team has raised more than $13 million in the 10 days since it launched.
The Country Thunder Music Festival holds a number of four-day events each year in the United States and Canada, including one in Craven, Sask. and another in Calgary.
Tickets for the Humboldt Broncos Tribute Concert will go on sale tomorrow at Noon! Visit https://t.co/apVijvu5rU or call 1-800-970-7328 to purchase! Artists performing will be announced tomorrow morning! ����— Country Thunder (@countrythunder) April 18, 2018