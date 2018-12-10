

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- The federal heritage minister is in Halifax today to announce investments in a new arts centre in the city's downtown core.

Pablo Rodriguez and Nova Scotia Heritage Minister Leo Glavine will make the announcement at Halifax's former World Trade and Convention Centre at 12:30 p.m.

The Link Performing Art Centre project proposes an arts and culture hub at the former trade centre that would include an 1,800-person performance hall, a media production studio, two dance studios, a 160-seat cinema, a creative entrepreneurs centre, a storefront box office and a cafe on Argyle Street.

The Link Performing Arts Society has also asked the city for a $1.3 million investment for the $13-million project.

They say the centre would provide 16 full-time jobs, present over 900 events a year, and provide "countless opportunities" for the employment and promotion of local and visiting artists.