Ex-Miss Turkey acquitted over tweet on coup victims
In this photo taken on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017, Itir Esen, 18, poses in front of the contest jury for Miss Turkey 2017 in Istanbul. (AP Photo)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, May 3, 2018 7:55AM EDT
ANKARA, Turkey - A Turkish court has acquitted a former beauty queen of charges of "insulting" the victims of a failed 2016 coup in a Twitter post.
Itir Esen was stripped of her Miss Turkey 2017 title and charged with insulting a section of the public for the tweet she posted as the country held memorials marking the failed coup.
The tweet, which was later erased, read: "I got my period on the morning of the July 15 martyrs' day. I'm marking the day by bleeding as a representation of the martyrs' blood."
Esen had denied intention to insult the victims.
The court acquitted her on Thursday citing "insufficient elements" for a crime.
Her title was given to the runner-up who went on to represent Turkey in China.