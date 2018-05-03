

The Associated Press





ANKARA, Turkey - A Turkish court has acquitted a former beauty queen of charges of "insulting" the victims of a failed 2016 coup in a Twitter post.

Itir Esen was stripped of her Miss Turkey 2017 title and charged with insulting a section of the public for the tweet she posted as the country held memorials marking the failed coup.

The tweet, which was later erased, read: "I got my period on the morning of the July 15 martyrs' day. I'm marking the day by bleeding as a representation of the martyrs' blood."

Esen had denied intention to insult the victims.

The court acquitted her on Thursday citing "insufficient elements" for a crime.

Her title was given to the runner-up who went on to represent Turkey in China.