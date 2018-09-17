After winning an Emmy for directing the 90th Academy Awards, Glenn Weiss used his acceptance speech to propose to his girlfriend, Jan Svendsen.

“I’m really grateful to be here, but it’s bittersweet,” Weiss told the star-studded crowd from the stage at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater Monday night.

“The person most proud at this moment would be mom and she passed away just two weeks ago… Mom always believed in finding the sunshine in things, and she adored my girlfriend Jan. Jan, you are the sunshine in my life and mom was right, don’t ever let go of your sunshine. You wonder why I don’t like to call you my girlfriend? Because I want to call you my wife.”

With a camera pointed at a happily stunned Svendsen, the crowd erupted in applause and cheers.

“I didn’t ask yet!” Weiss said

Svendsen quickly joined Weiss on stage.

“This is the ring that my dad put on my mom’s finger 67 years ago,” Weiss said, holding out the ring.

“Oh my God,” Svendsen whispered.

“And to my sisters and brothers, I didn’t swipe it! Dad knows I have it, OK?” Weiss joked.

“I love you,” Svendsen said.

“Jan, I want to put this ring my mom wore on your finger in front of all these people and in front of my mom and your parents watching from above,” Weiss said, getting down on one knee. “Will you marry me?”

After her “Yes,” the couple shared a long kiss.

“Thank you to the Academy!” Weiss said, beaming. “Thank you everybody!”

Weiss has directed numerous awards shows, including the Tony Awards and the Miss Universe Pageant. The award for Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special is his 14th Emmy.

With files from The Associated Press