A former U.S. Navy Seal running for Congress in Texas says veterans’ injuries shouldn’t be used as “punchlines for bad jokes” after comedian Pete Davidson made fun of his injury on Saturday Night Live.

On Saturday night, Davidson showed a photo of Crenshaw wearing the eyepatch he’s worn since losing his right eye to an improvised explosive device while serving in Afghanistan in 2012.

“You may be surprised to hear he’s a Congressional candidate from Texas and not a hitman in a porno movie,” Davidson said during the skit. “I’m sorry, I know he lost his eye in war, or whatever,” he added.

After outrage on social media, Crenshaw addressed the controversy in a tweet on Sunday, saying that he tries “not to offend” and tries harder “not to be offended.”

“That being said, I hope (SNL) recognizes that vets don’t deserve to see their wounds used as punchlines for bad jokes,” Crenshaw added.

National Republican Congressional Committee spokesman Jack Pandol issued a statement demanding an apology from the New York-based network that airs SNL.

“Getting dumped by your pop star girlfriend is no excuse for lashing out at a decorated war hero who lost his eye serving our country,” Pandol said, referring to Davidson’s recent breakup with singer Ariana Grande.

“NBC should immediately apologize to Dan, and to the millions of veterans and military families who tune in every weekend – because they’re not laughing,” Pandol added.

