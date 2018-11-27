

Relaxnews





Stage musical (and "So You Think You Can Dance") choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler will be transferring his skills, as applied to the 2016 Broadway revival "Cats," to the 2019 cinematic adaptation.

Having won three Tony Awards for his stage work ("Hamilton," "Bandstand" and "In the Heights," respectively,) Blankenbuehler has also been involved with TV talent shows "So You Think You Can Dance" and "America's Got Talent."

Previously cast for front-of-camera roles have been Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, Jason Derulo, Judi Dench, Taylor Swift, Ian McKellen, and ballet dancer Francesca Hayward.

Directed by Tom Hooper of "The Danish Girl," "Les Misérables," and "The King's Speech," "Cats" is headed for a December 2019 theatrical debut.

British writer T.S. Eliot wrote the poetry collection "Old Possum's Books of Practical Cats," first published in 1939, which Andrew Lloyd Webber then adapted into a 1981 musical.

Its enduring popularity has ensured that "Cats" has become one of the longest-running shows both on New York's Broadway and in London's West End.